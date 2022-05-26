Sensational Kenyan songbird Nikita Chepchumba Kering has confirmed her partnership with Rihanna’s cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty ad Fenty Skin.

The ‘Never Let You Go’ singer, who broke out in the Kenyan music scene aged 16, will lead a national campaign for Fenty beauty products in Kenya.

In an announcement posted to her socials Wednesday, the 20-year-old Nikita said the Fenty products will hit the Kenyan market this Friday, May 27.

“KENYA!🇰🇪 It’s Happening! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are gonna be here this Friday the 27th. I’m so glad to be heading this campaign in Kenya while Rocking my Fenty Favs,” she wrote.

Fenty Beauty and Skin products will be sold exclusively at Lintons Beauty World. The retailer of high-end beauty products has stores in Nairobi CBD(Mama Ngina Street) and major city malls – Sarti Centre, The Hub Karen, Village Market, and Junction Mall.