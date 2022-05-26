Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru wants one of her opponents barred from contesting in the August polls for allegedly sabotaging her campaign efforts.

On Wednesday, the former Devolution CS claimed an unnamed rival vandalized her campaign material in various parts of Kirinyaga.

In a tweet, Waiguru also shared pictures of the destroyed posters and a number plate of the supposed culprit.

Waiguru said she filed a complaint with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). She also tagged the DCI in the tweet.

“Today I’ll be lodging official complaint to IEBC through my lawyers to bar my opponent from running for electoral office for destroying my campaign material, contrary to Sec 13(L) of Elections Offenses Act 2016 & Elections Code of Conduct. Evidence as attached,” the tweet read.

Here are the photos