As expected, the Form One high school placement has left a section of parents dissatisfied with the secondary schools their children have been posted to.

There have been numerous complaints on social media from parents whose children did exceptionally well in KCPE, but who got selected to join what they consider ‘below-par’ schools.

While there is a legitimate way to change this, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha said he was satisfied with the Form One selection process.

Terming it as very accurate, CS Magoha said the process seeks to strike a balance for the children and give them an equal platform for learning regardless of their status.

He spoke in Murang’a on Wednesday, where he said he would ignore the complaints from the parents with the contempt it deserves.

“Our aim is to ensure every child gets a slot in secondary school and the placement was done as per their performance,” he said.

“If we would let the parents have their way, you can be sure this would be a messy process. But those who feel they are in a position to take their children to private schools are free to do so.”

Magoha noted that in order to ensure continuity in the education sector, the weakest links have to be taken care of, which can only be done by ensuring all learners are treated equally.

“We are having a situation where the middle-class people want to self procreate and forget those below them but they also deserve equal opportunities. Our aim is to ensure every child gets a slot in secondary school and the placement was done as per their performance,” he said.

“Some of these children are very bright but they would not be able to pursue their dreams if they fail to continue with education due to poverty,” added the CS.