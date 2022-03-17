Media personality and comedian Sande Bush alias Dr Ofweneke has not taken kindly to a radio presenter asking about his marriage with Christine ‘Tenderess’.

In a recording shared on social media by Milele FM, Ofweneke can be heard in a phone conversation with the station’s presenter Ankali Ray.

The radio presenter asks the comedian if his marriage is still intact, arguing that he has not been posting Christine on social media.

This sparked a rant from Dr Ofweneke, who warned Ankali Ray against meddling in his private affairs.

“This year I told you to leave my family business alone plus my past marriage, if we are together or not, how does that concern you?

“Do I have to post to the public to prove that we are together? Ankali, I will tell you this as your big brother, I don’t need to post photos about my wife and children for people to know that we are okay? Ask me about my projects,” Dr Ofweneke said.

The comedian further threatened to take up the matter with the presenter’s boss, Alex Mwakideu.

“If you want to proudly pay your bills with my bad news, I will not allow you and will call your boss Alex Mwakideu, because I don’t like this.

“I’m old and it’s high time you guys start respecting me in this industry. You are calling to ask me because I’m not posting my family? This thing will bite you. This thing of looking for sadness in people’s lives will bite you. You will remember this day,” Ofweneke says in the 3-minute recording. The TV presenter went on to state he is happy with his wife and his marriage is far from falling apart. “Me and my wife are okay, I’m in a happy marriage and I don’t have to explain that to the public…you can’t be looking for sadness in people’s lives every day, you are doing this thing the wrong way. I will call your bosses about it and I have stopped posting my family because of people like you. I will not give this industry a reason to celebrate my sadness… my wife is even here I can see her. I’m one of the successful comedians in Kenya and my marriage is not breaking and don’t call me again,” Ofweneke stated.