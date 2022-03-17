Popular internet personality Corazon Kwamboka has admitted to struggling with depression.
Taking to social media, Kwamboka said she is still healing and not in a position to reveal all the details. She however promised to open up in due time.
Kwamboka nonetheless mentioned that what she is going through is difficult.
“Yes I have struggles with depression, what I’m going through is not easy.
“And I’m not the only one who has gone through it. One day when I heal I will address just to encourage and give strength to another woman who feels how I feel,” she wrote on Instagram.
For the time being, the mother of two asked the public to keep their noses out of her personal struggles.
Corazon at the same time called out the people making her issues a topic of discussion.
“For now, I ask for privacy. Thanks for all the beautiful messages. Ps, I can’t believe people can be so insensitive to make such as a topic of discussion,” she exclaimed.
Corazon’s statement comes barely a month after she confirmed her breakup with fitness trainer Frankie Kiarie alias Just GymIt.