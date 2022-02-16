Genge rapper Mejja has played it cool after his ex-wife woke up on Valentine’s Day and chose violence.

For reasons only known to her, the woman identified as Milly Wairimu took to social media Monday to lambast the popular rapper.

She claimed Mejja put her through hell in the one and a half years they were together before their separation in December 2020.

According to Milly, Mejja wasn’t a great family man and came up short in his responsibilities.

“Manze najua mnapenda huyu msee but manze kenye alinipitishia! I don’t think any human deserves it! But maybe one day I will talk about my story. For now napendwa vizuri call me Mrs B,” she wrote.

Milly added: “Huyu bazuu wenyu hatoshi y’all can judge me I know him better Hawezi🚮🚮🚮 Bazuu wa uduu🚮🚮😏 But kama celeb ako tu sawa 100%, But ikikam ni familia chorea😂😅.”

The woman added she is still a fan of Mejja the musician but she regrets ever meeting him.

“Still will always be his biggest fun though musically, otherwise I wish I never met him. But i want to be better not bitter😊” she stated.

When reached for comment, the ‘Usiniharibie mood’ hitmaker simply said: “Me sina kitu ya kusema.. I can’t go back and forth na msee. Sina comment .”