Michelle Ntalami says she’s gradually healing from her breakup with Makena Njeri.

The Marini Naturals founder opened up during a question and answer session with her followers on Instagram, revealing that she is not hurting as much anymore and has moved on.

A fan asked if she is still hurting from the public break-up, to which Ntalami responded: “Healing, not yet. It’s a journey. But moved on, yes.”

The entrepreneur also indicated she is not bothered that Makena Njeri has moved on with somebody else.

“I didn’t even know they’ve moved on to the said person if that’s the case. But to answer you, no I don’t feel bad in the sense of hate or bitterness towards either of them. It’s their choice and their love, and I wish them well. I had to learn to let go of the negative emotions, simply because it’s not who I am. I am love, truth, happiness, and success, and that’s the path I will always try to follow,” Ntalami explained.

Adding: “Also, I am not “hurting” as much anymore. The correct word is ‘healing’. It will take me some time, but I will get there and I’m on track.”

Ntalami mentioned she is okay and is in a better place.

“Yes, I’ve moved on. Moving on is a subjective phrase to a lot of people. For me, it means I’m in a better place mentally and emotionally, meaning I’ve taken steps, i.e, ‘moved’ away from all that and where I used to be. Yes, I am okay,” she wrote.