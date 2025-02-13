Mosiria Targets Loud Matatus, Touts, Clubs, and Churches in Noise Control Drive

Nairobi County is taking bold steps to tackle noise pollution, with new regulations targeting matatus, clubs, churches, and businesses that play loud music.

Speaking on Monday, Nairobi County Chief Officer for Environment Geoffrey Mosiria announced that the county government will enforce strict noise control measures, particularly in the Central Business District (CBD).

Under the new rules, matatus will be required to turn off their music upon entering the CBD and can only resume playing it after leaving the area. Mosiria emphasized that this move aims to restore order and create a quieter, more conducive environment for businesses, learning institutions, and residents.

“When they are in the CBD, they should not play loud music. We have businesses, colleges, and such,” he said.

Additionally, the new regulations ban touts and conductors from shouting to attract passengers. Instead, they must use placards displaying routes and fares.

Noisy Businesses and Nightclubs to Face Tough Crackdowns

The county will also crack down on businesses that blast loud music outside their premises to lure customers. This includes electronic shops, street vendors, and establishments using pre-recorded messages for advertising.

“We want the town to be quiet. We want to restore order,” Mosiria stated.

The regulations will also apply to bars, nightclubs, and churches known for excessive noise. Mosiria revealed that some clubs have gone to court to block county enforcement efforts, securing orders to prevent officials from shutting them down.

“Legally, only bars and restaurants are allowed to operate in residential areas. So, we don’t understand how someone can open a nightclub in a residential area and then run to court seeking protection while disturbing the peace of residents,” he said.

To intensify enforcement, the county will work closely with police, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), and liquor licensing officers to conduct inspections and crackdowns on violators.

“We will be mounting serious operations on weekdays. At night, we will take noise measurements, then return in the morning to seize all exhibits, including speakers and sound systems. We will also confiscate liquor if the establishments are unlicensed,” Mosiria warned.