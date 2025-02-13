CBK Report: Sugar, Cooking Oil, and Vegetables Set for Price Hike

Kenyans should brace for higher sugar and cooking oil prices in February 2025, according to a recent Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) survey. The Agriculture January 2025 Report attributes the projected increase to rising global costs, which are driving up local market prices.

The report highlights that industry stakeholders foresee a slight increase in sugar and cooking oil prices due to ongoing developments in the international market.

“On balance, sampled respondents expect prices of sugar and cooking oil (salad) to increase slightly in February 2025, reflecting developments in the global market, where prices of these items have edged up in the recent past,” CBK stated.

However, the price of cooking fat is expected to remain unchanged, despite the shifting costs of other commodities.

Vegetables and Other Food Items to Get Costlier

CBK also warned of price hikes for key food items, citing seasonal changes and insufficient rainfall between October and December 2024.

The most affected products include tomatoes, spinach, cabbages, kales (sukuma wiki), traditional vegetables, and potatoes, which are expected to cost more in February compared to January.

“Prices of kales, traditional vegetables, cabbages, spinach, tomatoes, and potatoes are expected to be relatively higher in February 2025, with some reflecting seasonal factors while others are impacted by inadequate October–December 2024 rainfall,” CBK stated.

Meanwhile, rice prices will vary. The report forecasts a modest price increase for aromatic and non-aromatic rice, while brown rice and broken white rice prices will likely remain stable in February 2025.