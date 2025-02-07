CMB Prezzo: Flamboyant rapper talks music dominance for 20 years, new journey with CMG Records

More than 20 Years after he released the classic hit “Mafans”, Prezzo, real name Jackson Makini, has opened up about the early days of his career, the struggles his peers went through back in the day and the achievements he mostly proud of, as one of Kenya’s most revered Hip Hop godfathers.

Prezzo, whose style of showmanship and braggadocious aura made him a celebrity overnight, has continued to reminisce on the impact his music and artistry has had on the Kenyan music scene, reminding the world that he had to singlehandedly fight for his spot in the industry as most of his peers, threatened by his sheer presence, fought to dim his light and torpedo his career.

“It wasn’t easy at all. Starting out, there was a lot of rivalry. Alot of beef within the industry as most of my peers back then tried to fight me and shut me down,” he told Citizen Digital. “But I maintained my position and remained steadfast. There was no way anyone could shut me down. It was virtually impossible. Prezzo was simply unstoppable.”

The rapper, who is probably more renowned for that short flight from Wilson Airport to Carnivore Gardens, for the Chaguo La Teeniz Awards, maintains that he brought the “show” to the “biz”, meaning that his artistic pomposity breathed life into the industry and became a turning point in the Kenyan music scene.

“I was the real definition of showbiz back then. I was very intentional in what I was doing and I remember back in 2006, when I released the song “Prezzo”, I had all the Kenyan TV stations and radio stations play the song at 6pm all at the same time,” he said.

“You just couldn’t ignore Prezzo. I was in everyone’s face. I was on every channel, either radio or TV, all at the same time. I understood the power of smart marketing from the early days and the industry had no choice but to respect my moves.”

The “Mafans” hit maker went on to discuss a myriad of topics which surrounded his chequered career including some of the most audacious stunts in the industry, the perceived beef he once had with his peers, his Casanova persona and the allegations of being a drug and alcohol addict.

Particularly on the song “Vile Nitafanya”, Prezzo denied that there was any beef between him and fellow contemporaries Nonini and Jua Cali, adding that he, infact, was always in good terms with the ‘California Brothers’ and was only beefing with lesser rappers.

“I did not ever beef with Nonini and Jua Cali. It was all love. In fact I went over to Calif Records to record that song alongside a few others. Those were always my brothers,” Prezzo revealed.

“The rappers who were always coming after me were the lesser-known figures who were obviously intimidated by my rise and wanted to ride on my name for whatever reason. It was never the big names. It was always the small kids coming for me back then.”

The rapper, affectionately dubbed “His Rapcelency”, also bemomoaned the current crop of Kenyan rappers and rap genres, especially Arbantone, saying that whilst the music may be popular, it wouldn’t last as long as some of his classic hits.

“None of the stuff you’re listening to today will last for the next five years,” he said. “Listen to a song like “Mafans”, for instance. It is always played in the clubs, till today. Our current music just cannot measure up to the level of what we used to do back then. It’s been 20 years now and what we created back in the early 2000s still resonates with fans to this day. Sadly, the current Kenyan music just doesn’t have that shelf life.”

Prezzo, however, added that he believed in giving someone their flowers while they were still alive, noting that acts like Bien Aime-Baraza and Nyashinski were still holding down the industry.

“I’ve got alot of respect for Bien. I like what he is doing. Nyashinski too, after all these years. You may also add Khaligraph Jones. You can clearly tell that their music will definitely last for decades. Long gone as the days of beefing and musical rivalry, I believe in giving someone their flowers while they’re alive and I think it actually costs zero dollars to simply appreciate someone,” he said.

The “My City My Town” also stressed on the important role one’s family plays in their journey, doubling down on his past tribute to his mother and family members for always holding him down, especially his 20-year old younger brother who he affectionately refers to as ‘Bossy’.

“I had to show him the ropes. I’m so proud of him and what he has become. Unlike me, he is not necessarily going into music but has been working in the background managing musicians, running the studio and simply running the business side of Magnum Records,” Prezzo says.

“As you all know, I’m very close to all my family members, My mother and my sisters have held me down all these years, it’s such a blessing. But I am particularly very close to my small Bro, he’s like my son, and I admire working with him and just watching him run the show and become his own man. ”

Prezzo also shut down rumors of being born again, adding that the rumor was first started by reckless bloggers after he visited Rev. Lucy Natasha’s Nairobi church, clarifying that he was actually invited by his mother to attend the service and did not himself proclaim to have gotten born again.

“My mother happened to worship at the church and she just decided to invite me along to one of the services. I gladly obliged. My presence in the church obviously became big news as no other Kenya rapper would attract all that media commotion after,” a self-assured Prezzo said.

“I did not myself utter the words “I am born again. ” I never went online and made the claims. These were baseless rumors from lazy bloggers who didn’t call me to ascertain the truth. If that day comes, and I’m willing to give my life to Christ, I will do so willingly and thankfully.”

The flamboyant rapper also spoke on his recent collaboration with Otile Brown, a partnership between himself, his studio and his distribution and marketing partners CMG Records.

He said, “I had already done two love songs with Otile Brown and did not see the need to take the same direction again. That’s why we did “Time Will Come”, an inspirational song directed to the youth of today’s disenfranchised world. I have received a ton of messages, almost every day, with Kenyans jamming my inbox and telling me how the song has changed their lives and helped them during the darkest periods of their life….”

Prezzo is currently under the CMG Records umbrella, from where he has released his Otile Brown collaboration as well as featured on Control Bwoy’s sensational tune “Exceptional”.

“My album is in the works. A lot is in the pipeline and we’re working extra hard with my team from CMG Records to give Kenyans nothing but the best. I was supposed to drop the album early in January, during my birthday, but due to unavoidable circumstances, I couldn’t do it. But all is now good and the plans are in top gear. It will be something Kenyans have not heard from me in a while,” he promised.

Watch: