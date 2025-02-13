Pastor Ng’ang’a Changes Tune, Backs Ruto’s Affordable Housing Program

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a has thrown his support behind the government’s Affordable Housing Program, following a meeting with Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome on Wednesday.

His visit came just days after he made controversial remarks about the housing initiative. However, his latest engagement signals a change of heart, as he now shows keen interest in mobilizing his followers to participate in the program.

In a statement, CS Wahome confirmed that their discussion focused on the benefits of affordable housing and strategies to raise public awareness.

“This engagement is part of our continuous efforts to educate Kenyans about the opportunities available through this transformative initiative,” she stated.

Wahome described Apostle Ng’ang’a’s visit as both inspiring and impactful, noting that his interest in the program reflects growing awareness and support from various sectors of society.

“During our discussion, I offered to guide him through the process of acquiring affordable housing and educate him on the program’s structure and benefits,” she added.

Also present at the meeting was Sheila Waweru, CEO of the Affordable Housing Board, who shared key insights into the program’s objectives and progress.

Housing Program to Benefit Millions of Kenyans

CS Wahome emphasized that the Affordable Housing Program is more than just building houses—it aims to restore dignity, security, and economic empowerment to millions of Kenyans.

She highlighted the government’s ambitious plan to construct one million housing units over the next five years, a move expected to directly and indirectly benefit over 15 million Kenyans.

“This effort aligns with Article 43 of the Kenyan Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the right to accessible and adequate housing,” she stressed.

Pastor Ng’ang’a Pledges Support

The often-controversial preacher pledged his full support for the Affordable Housing Program, promising to mobilize his followers, help them make deposits, and guide them through the payment process.

“Bwana amegeuza yote, imekuwa ni baraka. Kukataliwa sio mwisho!” he declared.

(The Lord has turned everything around; it has become a blessing. Rejection is not the end!)