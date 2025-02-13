Wetang’ula Rules in Favor of Kenya Kwanza as Azimio MPs Stage Walkout

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has upheld Kenya Kwanza as the majority party in Parliament, reaffirming its position with 165 members, while Azimio la Umoja remains the minority with 154 members.

Delivering his ruling on Wednesday, Wetang’ula insisted that the House leadership structure would remain unchanged. He argued that the High Court had not explicitly declared a majority or minority party, nor had it ruled on the leadership arrangement. While acknowledging that the court’s decision had sparked confusion, he maintained that the parliamentary numbers remained unaltered.

“I have read the judgment, and it has been explained to me at length by our able legal team. The matter is related to a mixed part of prayers. I have instructed that an appeal be launched against the judgment,” Wetang’ula stated.

The Speaker emphasized that Kenya Kwanza retained a numerical advantage over Azimio, justifying its position as the majority party.

“Azimio la Umoja One Kenya has 154 members, while Kenya Kwanza has 165. Although Azimio’s numbers fluctuate slightly due to membership changes, I choose not to engage in this controversy,” he added.

Wetang’ula further directed an appeal against the High Court’s decision, asserting that the leadership structure of the House would not change.

“Arising from the foregoing, Kenya Kwanza remains the majority, and Azimio remains the minority. The leadership of the House remains unchabged,” he declared.

His ruling triggered immediate backlash from Azimio MPs, led by Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, who dismissed the decision and vowed to challenge it.

“As Azimio, we respectfully disagree with your communication… We will take further action,” Odhiambo stated.

Following her remarks, a section of Azimio MPs staged a walkout in protest, signaling their defiance against Wetang’ula’s decision.