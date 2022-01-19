Radio personality Jalang’o does not intend to quit radio and showbiz if he becomes a Member of Parliament.

The Lang’ata Parliamentary aspirant said he loves his work as an emcee and radio presenter and will figure out a way to multitask should he be elected in this year’s polls.

“I wish I would still come back and do my radio show and run to Parliament because being a leader shouldn’t change what you do,” Jalas said.

“I still love hosting events. Emceeing, why should I stop? This is just a chance to do something different, who said men can’t multi-task? I’m going to be the first radio presenter who’s also an MP who hosts gigs and still delivers the promises out there.”

The Kiss FM radio presenter also spoke about his wife’s reaction to his political venture. Jalas said Amina Chao is not ready to be an MP’s wife but she supports him nonetheless.