Media personality Lillian Muli says she is in a good place in her love life amid rumours linking her to a city tycoon.

The Citizen TV news anchor teased her followers on social media recently when she shared a video showing a mystery man’s arm during a weekend road trip to Naivasha.

Hawk-eyed internet users noticed a tattoo on the arm and established it was Jimmy Ngechu. The businessman grabbed blog headlines in November last year after he gifted Diana Marua with an iPhone on her birthday.

Muli was quick to refute the Ngechu dating rumours, saying he is a just friend.

“Those are rumors and he is a friend and there is no relationship. Kina Bahati’s, Gabu and other celebrities plus all those people I’m linked to we were all at the same party. That a respectable man who has his family,” she said.

Lillian Muli asked people to stop speculating about her love life.

“We are not in a relationship with everyone we take pictures with. I’m a social person and I like making new friends everywhere I go.

“Please don’t speculate about who is my boyfriend and who is not…it hurts innocent people especially those who love the people you claim are in relationships that don’t exist,” she said.

The mother of two revealed she is currently dating and vowed never to post his photos online.

“I am happier than I have ever been. I am in a good place and trust me I would never post a picture of my man.”