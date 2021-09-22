Rapper King Kaka is counting his blessings as he continues to recover from illness.

The Kaka Empire founder took to social media to wax lyrical about his wife Nana Owiti for her support during a trying period.

“Let me count my blessings. The last 3 months has been nothing short but terrifying, This lady here @nanaowiti has shown and proven what a wife and a best friend is,” the rapper started his glowing tribute.

King Kaka went on to narrate how Nana Owiti was always by his Hospital bed and would wake up the next morning and show up at work like everything was fine.

“From kulala kwa couch ya hospitali next to my bed then you wake up shower in the same hospital, go and smile kwa TV like everything is okay to fighting with Nurses on why they are ‘slow’ (Big Up to the Nurses who took care of me, ni vile Nana alikuwa anataka nipone haraka), to praying and encouraging me to eat mkisaidiana na moms, to sponge-bathing me when the temperatures were too high,” he wrote.

According to King Kaka, Nana Owiti has shown him the true meaning of a ‘partner’ in a relationship.

“I am currently walking on that road to recovery but I pray that God guides you and grants you all your hearts’ wishes & Desires. Just leant the new meaning of the word ‘Partner’ in a relationship. Be blessed and Asante Nana,” he concluded.