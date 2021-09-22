Juliani’s relationship with Lillian Ng’ang’a appears to have opened a can of worm, with the rapper having to contend with cyberbullies since going public about their love affair.

Th ‘Exponential Potential’ rapper recently faced off against a number of internet users after he uploaded a picture to his Instagram page.

One IG user indirectly mocked the rapper over his looks as she wrote: “Nimeamini love is blind.”

Juliani responded saying he felt sorry for the troll.