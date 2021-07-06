Media personality Nick Ndeda and YouTuber Muthoni Gitau have ended their relationship.

The two announced their split on their social media pages, saying they mutually agreed to go their separate ways after seven years.

“This is to let you know that Muthoni and I have decided to separate. This mutual decision we made however personal, does affect certain aspects of our public lives hence why we made this video talking about why what now and what next,” the former Kiss 100 presenter said.

On their shared Youtube channel, ‘Just doing life’, Nick and Muthoni said they took over three months to reach that decision. They explained that their shared goals were no longer tenable as they reading on different scripts.

“I think what we should do is explore our different goals since we are moving in different goals so there is no point of being together,” they said.

Nick admitted that he was a little bit lax in pursuing their shared goals while Muthoni was making most of the effort.

Muthoni, 30, said she is ready to mingle having been in only three relationships.

“This decision was not made overnight. It has been three months of thinking and talking to professionals. There are also certain external factors that have contributed to the decision.