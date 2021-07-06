Willis Raburu has earned the title ‘father’ if his recent posts on social are anything to go by.

The Citizen TV presenter and his girlfriend Ivy Namu have welcomed a newborn baby, their first child together.

Raburu took to his Insta-stories on Monday evening to announce the baby’s arrival. Without revealing details, the news anchor shared a photo of the newborn baby clutching onto his finger.

He accompanied his post with the song ‘Million Little Miracles’ by Elevation Worship and Maverick City.

In separate posts, Willis Raburu shared a series of thanksgiving messages and songs. He also shared a photo holding baby shoes as he continues to keep his personal life away from the limelight.

The newborn’s arrival comes barely two weeks after the couple held an invite-only baby shower.