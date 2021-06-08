The prime suspect in the abduction and murder of Shantel Nzembi was arraigned at the Kajiado Law courts on Monday.

Ms Nativity Mutindi Nthuku, 27, appeared before Resident Magistrate Edwin Mulochi alongside one of her co-accused Patrick Muriithi Wambaire, 28, who registered the sim card used to demand ransom from Shantel’s mother, Ms Christine Ngina.

Detectives sought more time to hold the suspects as they consolidate a case against four suspects arrested in connection with the murder of the eight-year-old who went missing on May 29, 2021, in Kitengela.

Shantel Nzembi Murder Suspects Arraigned in Court

The suspects did not oppose the application by investigators to detain them.

The court detained the suspects for seven days, with all the four suspects set to appear in court June 15 for the mention of the case.

Meanwhile, detectives have established that Ms Nativity Mutindi has past criminal cases that were reported at police stations both in Nairobi and Kajiado counties.

An officer privy to the investigations told the media that Ms Mutindi was once arrested in Kayole for stealing from her M-Pesa shop employer but the matter was settled out of court.

“We have taken fingerprints for further analysis. We believe the suspect has past criminal records. We seek to establish how many cases and what kind of crime she might have committed,” said the detective as quoted by the Nation.

He said they are digging up her criminal past as investigations continue.