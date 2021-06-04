Two suspects linked to the shocking kidnapping and murder of eight-year-old Shantel Nzembi in Kitengela were Thursday arraigned at the Kajiado Law Courts.

Francis Mbuthia Mikuhu, 42, and Livingstone Makacha Otengo, 27, appeared before Resident Magistrate Edwin Mulochi as suspects in the murder.

Investigators made an application for more time to allow them to complete investigations.

Magistrate Mulochi granted the request, giving investigators 10 more days to complete the probe.

The suspects did not object to further detention for 10 more days. They are being held at Kitengela Police Station.

Makacha Otengo and Mbuthia Mikuhu were arrested Wednesday.

The former, a boda boda rider based in Kitengela, was nabbed at Orata area of Kitengela while in possession of a mobile phone that was used to solicit ransom while Mbuthia was arrested in Kiserian.

Mbuthia’s identity card was used to register the airtel mobile line that was to be used to wire the Sh300,000 ransom.

Nzembi, a Grade Two pupil in Kitengela, went missing on May 29, 2021, around 3 pm before an anonymous female caller demanded ransom from the girl’s mother Christine Ngina.

The minor’s body was found stashed in a gunny bag at Orata area of Kitengela the next day, May 31, 2021.