The grandson of the late former President Daniel Arap Moi has been accused of disobeying orders for a DNA test in a case where he is being sued for child support.

Consequently, Nakuru Senior Resident Magistrate Benjamin Limo has summoned Collins Toroitich Kibet to appear in person to defend himself over accusations of contempt of court.

Mr Moi was required to appear at the Lancet laboratories in Nakuru on June 18 for a DNA test to confirm the paternity of two children alleged to be his by his former wife Gladys Jeruto Tagi.

He, however, failed to turn up, prompting Ms Tagi, through her lawyer David Mongeri, to return to court accusing him of contempt of court.

In her contempt proceedings, she sought to have Mr Moi jailed for six months for disobeying court orders.