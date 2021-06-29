Police in Mwea West Sub-county in Kirinyaga have arrested two people suspected of killing their lovers over claims of infidelity.

Confirming the incidents, Mwea West Sub-county police commander Stephen Okal said the first incident occurred in Ciagiini village where 19-year-old Jacklyn Wawira stabbed to death her 25-year-old boyfriend, Eric Gitonga.

Reports indicate that the suspect, who is said to be a form two dropout, and her boyfriend, a petrol station attendant, had a heated quarrel over infidelity.

The confrontation turned into a fight where the girl picked a kitchen knife and stabbed her boyfriend to death. The suspect carried out the attack in her grandmother’s compound where she has been staying.

“We have managed to recover the murder weapon and the lady is being held at Kiamaciri police station,” Okal said adding that investigations were ongoing.

Elsewhere, a man was arrested in Kariko-ini village of Kangai ward, Mwea West for allegedly killing his 28-year-old wife.

Mwea West Sub-county police boss Stephen Okal said the couple fought over cheating claims leading to the fatality.

According to sources, the suspect, Antony Murage, suspected that his wife, Esther Wanjiku, was cheating on him.

“The man has been accusing the wife of cheating. During a verbal exchange over the issue, the man became aggressive, took a kitchen knife and stabbed the lady several times,” the source told K24.

The police boss said: “We are holding the suspect at Kiamaciri police station, and as soon as the investigation is over, we will give more details.”