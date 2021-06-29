A 50-year-old man was last week Friday arrested for sexually abusing his two daughters aged 11 and 14 in Tana River County.

The girls’ teacher discovered they were being abused after noticing a drop in their performance.

“The girls were doing well in class but then their performance started dropping and we got worried,” said the teacher, Annah Bonaya.

Teachers encouraged the girls to open up but they did not say anything for weeks. The girls, who appeared traumatised, attributed their drop in performance to their parents’ separation and responsibilities at home.

Unable to bear the pain any longer, the younger sibling finally opened up, the Daily Nation reports.