A 50-year-old man was last week Friday arrested for sexually abusing his two daughters aged 11 and 14 in Tana River County.
The girls’ teacher discovered they were being abused after noticing a drop in their performance.
“The girls were doing well in class but then their performance started dropping and we got worried,” said the teacher, Annah Bonaya.
Teachers encouraged the girls to open up but they did not say anything for weeks. The girls, who appeared traumatised, attributed their drop in performance to their parents’ separation and responsibilities at home.
Unable to bear the pain any longer, the younger sibling finally opened up, the Daily Nation reports.
“She told me that the father has been having sex with them on a routine basis and that according to the rota, she was going to be on duty that night,” said Ms Bonaya.
The teacher called other female teachers to discuss the next course of action. They instructed the girl not to share what she had told them with anyone else and advised her not to take a bath if she was defiled again.
Teachers at the school then formed a team that would storm the home that evening to catch the father in the act.
Accompanied by area chief Habiba Maro, the group of teachers stormed the man’s house where they caught him in the act. He was handed over to the police and the girls taken to the hospital for medical tests.
Amina, an aunt to the girls, said the man may have started abusing his daughters while still married to their mother, something that led to their separation.
“Our sister told us so many times that the man was having sex with the children but we dismissed her because they had numerous issues and we thought she was just being petty,” she said.
“She tried to save the girls several times, but the man threatened to kill her if she dared, so she would sneak to see them once in a while then go back to her new home,” Amina said.
The girls were reunited with their mother as they await justice.
Confirming the incidence, Tana River Sub-County base commander Patrick Kafulo said investigations were underway.
“We will ask for time to investigate the matter amid further psychological tests ahead of trial,” he said.