Huddah Monroe is not a fan of the East African Passport as evidenced by an unsolicited rant she unleashed on social media recently.

In her tirade, the Dubai-based Kenyan socialite berated the travel document which was introduced to ease border crossing for East Africans. She also cursed being a Kenyan, lamenting the travel restrictions that come with the passport.

“This is the most useless passport ever, I need a visa to go to hell, surely. it doesn’t even make sense at all, if I died and came back, I would never come back as a Kenyan,” Huddah lashed out.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love my country I believe they can negotiate with other countries so that people go [travel to various countries] for free and so that people get visas on arrival. Why do you treat other people special and they don’t treat you the same way.”

According to Huddah, the East African e-passport only has one good thing going for it. “The “interior is nice but it doesn’t do sh*t for you.”

Also Check Out – Kenya’s Ranking in 2020 List of World’s Most Powerful Passports

The socialite who once proclaimed herself as the FirstFemalePresidentOfKenya, further played the role of government advisor.

“The more I learn, the more I learn that I have a lot more to learn. I love my country but they should negotiate with countries to let their citizens travel as long they have money.”

Huddah continued: “Like African passports are a joke. Apart from SA. And few others. But I’d rather invest in property than purchase a new passport for now.

“High time African countries leaders start negotiating with other countries for their citizens who are able, not going there to beg, to be given the freedom to roam. Exposure is better than a PhD!”

Huddah was not done there in her sudden awakening of how much it sucks to come from a developing country.

“Reasons why so many Africans are in the dark on what’s really happening in the world, stuck in 1950 even the fake woke ones, is lack of exposure. Let the able ones go explore and expose the rest to what’s real! But it will never happen.