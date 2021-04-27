Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has wasted no time after he broke up with former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi.

Barely two months after Saumu Sonko confirmed their break up, the controversial Senator has married socialite Aeedah Bambi.

Word on the grapevine has it that the pair tied the knot before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, with the newlyweds keeping the development a secret until April 23 when they both updated their relationship status on Facebook.

Senator Loitiptip later confirmed the news while responding to a skeptic Facebook user who challenged him to share photos of the wedding.

He wrote: “Tembea Nyumbani Uone Bibi Harusi live live, Picha Mitandaoni Tunajua Mahatters Wanasubiri Waanze kudiss but Tuko Rada,” adding: “Binadamu ni wale wale bro, wasiwahi kukusoma wacha wafloat kama Maboya.”

Aeedah Bambi and Anwar have reportedly been dating for one year. Their love affair became public after they were caught on video smoking shisha at Yejoka restaurant in Parklands.

At the time, Anwar denied they were dating saying Bambi is a business associate and close family friend.

Bambi, 24, is the daughter of politician Ahmed Ibrahim Papa, wh vied for the Langata Parliamentary seat in 2017. She is also a mother of a baby girl sired with businessman Steven Oduok, owner of Plan254 Club in Kilimani.

Aeedah Bambi Ahmed was also a close friend of Saumu Mbuvi, who last month wished her and Anwar all the best.

“I wish them well. I have beautiful kids to focus on, he is not my focus now. I’m a father and mother to my kids and I’m okay with that.”

Read – Saumu Sonko: Senator Loitiptip Would Come Home Drunk and Start Strangling Me