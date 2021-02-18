A man who was trending on social media platforms for the better part of Tuesday over a viral video of Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip smoking shisha was Wednesday charged with attempting to extort money.

Jones Ochieng Mbolo, through popular scandalmonger Edgar Obare, released a video of the controversial senator smoking shisha with socialite Aeedah Bambi Ahmed in a city restaurant. The video was recorded on February 12, 2021.

Mbolo had tried to extort Sh200,000 from the Senator but Loitiptip stood his ground, prompting Mbogo to leak the shisha videos. He also sent Loitiptip another video allegedly showing Aeedah Bambi pleasuring herself in the restaurant.

He is also said to have threatened Aeedah that he would leak the videos but Loitiptip and his partner filed a police report, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku on Wednesday, Jones Mbolo pleaded guilty to attempting to extort money from the pair.

He told the court that he filmed the Senator and Bambi smoking shisha because they were contravening the law.

Mbogo also told the magistrate that he had in his possession a video of Loitiptip’s partner pleasuring herself in public.

“I did not share that [nude] video on social media out of respect for the senator’s right to privacy,” he said.

“However, I released the shisha video to out Loitiptip for engaging in an illegal activity, yet, as a senator, he should be the custodian of the law,” added Mbogo.

“The video is trending on Edgar Obare’s platform as I speak,” he noted.

Mbogo is remanded at the Industrial Area Remand Prison until March 3, 2021, when he will be sentenced.

He could face up to three years in jail.