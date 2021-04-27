No sooner had Homeboyz Radio’s parent company, Radio Africa Group, parted ways with one of its longest-serving employees, Shaffie Weru, than another company snapped up his services.

Barely a month after his dismissal at HBR, Shaffie Weru has bagged a job at Roya Group of companies.

The radio personality made the revelation during an interview on KTN’s ‘What’s Your Story’, saying he is the Head of Entertainment.

“Welcome to Roya group of companies. This is my new hustle and here we do many things…

“We sell cars under Roya motors, we also have Roya investment Limited that does a lot of investments and realtor business. We sell, buy, and build houses. There’s also Roya Entertainment, which I run. This time around, I’m coming out…I won’t be on radio, I’ll be more on your faces so I beg for your eyeballs,” says Shaffie in the video feature.

