Stephen Ngila Nthenge, the man who attacked his wife Jackline Mwende with a machete, slashing her face and hacking off her hands, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

While delivering the ruling, Machakos Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Brenda Bartoo said the prosecution had proved beyond any reasonable doubt that Ngila committed the heinous crime.

Ngila, 39, was found guilty of attempted murder, with the magistrate noting that the victim did not need restitution. Bartoo also mentioned that the accused was not remorseful for the offense convicted of.

“The court notes that the offense committed was grave, and the victim in the statement does not wish for any restitution, therefore I proceed and sentence you for the offense of attempted murder contrary to section 220(A) of penal code. That you will serve an imprisonment of 30 years and you have 14 days of the appeal,” the court ruled.

Ngila has 14-days to appeal the conviction.

Mwende, who told the media that Ngila attacked her because she had failed to bear him children, spoke after the ruling saying justice “has finally been served”.

“My life changed permanently after he slashed both my hands,” she added.

