Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan has addressed the growing speculation that the end of popular drama show Maria is nigh.

A section of the show’s fans is convinced the series has reached its climax especially after the show’s lead character Maria —played by Yasmeen Saiedi —found out that her father was killed by William Hausa (Daniel Musyoka).

On her Instagram page on Tuesday, Lulu Hassan, who doubles up as the show’s producer, shared a trailer of Maria’s next episode and wrote: “Wadau hii nayo ni motooo!!!!!”

In the comments section, a majority of fans said they were not ready for the show to end. On the other hand, one fan asked when it would end citing boredom.

“When is this kipindi ending coz the longer it takes the more it will be boring,” wrote Lollieamor.

To which Lulu Hassan replied: “Not anytime soon.”

According to Lulu, the show’s script was still detailed and breathtaking as she and husband Rashid Abdalla made in-depth research on how to produce the show before they even ventured into auditioning for cast and locations.

Abdalla is the head of their production company, Jiffy Pictures, and is also in charge of scripting while Lulu is the head of the technical team.

Lulu Hassan said their film treatment is different from other production companies as they invest in stories, write scripts in detail and also break the parts into short episodes.

