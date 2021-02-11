Huddah Monroe has once again been forced to address the never-ending rumors surrounding her private parts as she continues to live large in Dubai since last year.

The popular socialite turned cosmetics entrepreneur “fled” to the middle-eastern emirate in February just before the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Kenya.

And as Huddah marks her one-year stay in Dubai this month, speculation about how she is able to fund her expensive lifestyle has resurfaced.

In a Q&A session on Instagram, the OnlyFans content creator faced a question about being a commercial sex worker.

“Are you a prostitute?” posed a fan.

To which Huddah hit back saying: “That’s what sad, jealous frustrated people say when they see a young successful woman doing her thing. They hate on what they don’t understand. On the contrary, what I do with my vagina is none of anyone’s business…Think whatever you want.”

Huddah, who last September revealed how much she made on OnlyFans amid claims that she had gone broke, also indicated that she is not in a hurry to return home.

A fan asked: “When are you coming home? We miss You”

The self-confessed nudist disclosed that she sold her house in Nairobi and she is now a digital nomad.

“The world is my home. I no longer have a specific place I call home. Anywhere that I feel at peace at. Content. And happy that’s home for me,” she said, adding: “I no longer have a home in Kenya, I sold it”.

