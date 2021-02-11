Standard Group-owned television station KTN has unveiled popular online content creators Terence Creative and his wife Milly Chebby as the new members of their family.

Terrence and Milly will be hosting the ‘ThursdayNightLive’ show on KTN Home, taking over from comedian Sande Bush alias Dr Ofweneke.

The rebranded show premieres today, Thursday, February 11 from 10 pm to 11 pm.

The comedy couple took to their respective social media pages to announce the big news.

Terrence wrote: “See God ohh 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 tukutane Thursday,” adding: “The month of love is here with #ThursdayNightLive on KTNHome. Send to me a short video of yourself serenading your love with a love song! Go all out guys! The best 3 videos will feature on our first show.”

Milly on her part said: “WAAAA HATA SINA WORDS GOD AMETUSUPRISE!!!!! Starting 11th February 2021 at 10 pm Milly Chebby and @terencecreative will be TV hosts on @ktnhome_ indeed God is the author and finisher of our lives…Thank you all for your continued support. Don’t forget to always tune in Every Thursday 🙏🙏🙏”