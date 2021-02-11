The govt has finally moved to address the pressing issue that is a lack of sanitation facilities along the busy Nairobi- Nakuru – Eldoret Highway.

The Nakuru county administration has partnered with agencies to construct over 20 ablution blocks at a cost of Sh20 million.

A devolved unit has already begun the construction, with some of the public washrooms set to be strategically built at stopovers at Total Junction, Longonot, and Mai Mahiu.

County Public Health Chief officer Samuel King’ori said the project will also extend to the Nakuru-Subukia-Nyahururu road.

“We are building public toilets at various stopovers along the busy highway including at Kinungi, Kikopey, Salgaa, Kibunja, Total Junction, Pipeline, and Longonot,” King’ori said.

Currently, members of the public can access washrooms in towns that are kilometers apart. This has seen motorists and passengers use open grounds leading to an outbreak of diseases arising from open defecation.

The new project is expected to reduce environmental pollution along the busy highway while offering relief to highway users, especially long-distance travellers.

