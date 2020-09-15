Huddah Monroe is still “making bank” on the adult subscription service ‘OnlyFans’ if her recent revelation is anything to go by.

In May, the socialite cum cosmetics entrepreneur claimed to have made a cool Ksh1.8 million in just one month. Read More on that: Huddah Brags About Earning More Than President Uhuru on OnlyFans

In her latest update to fans, Huddah, who is currently in Dubai, has revealed that she has since made more than $50,000 since joining OnlyFans in April.

Huddah said she has about $7,000(Sh760,000) left in the account after withdrawing a whopping $45,000(Sh4.9 Million).

“I withdrew over $45, 000 off my onlyfans! Still Got my balance @$7, 000 lol! I thought people left! Swipe up! Let’s go back inn!” she wrote on Instastories.

In another post, the Huddah Cosmetics CEO urged fans not to be ashamed of their jobs.

“Don’t be embarrassed of your hustle! When you are broke very few people will come to rescue you!” noted Huddah.