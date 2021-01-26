Award-winning gospel singer Owen Mwatia popularly known as Daddy Owen has reportedly been battling depression for three years.

The gospel musician says he struggled with his condition because he was afraid of being labeled a weak man.

“I have been suppressing and thinking that I would be fine until when the side-effects started showing,” he said.

Adding: “Those I tried to explain to my problems to thought I was mad. Others told me to be a man. But in the long run, I had to dig the problem and face it.”

In an interview on Citizen TV, the NHIF brand ambassador said it’s important for men to open up on the troubles they are facing.

“When I spoke about my mental health publicly some branded me a weak man…but for me, the most important thing I discovered when I was going through depression is that I lacked peace.

“The moment you have peace; you can discuss anything with anyone with a lot of confidence because you know you have peace. But when you don’t have peace, you can’t sleep, eat, think straight or be stable even in your marriage, office or in anything you are doing” said Owen.

“I used to wake up in the morning and I don’t feel like doing anything and started looking at myself as I am not important anymore from family to the public in general. But the moment I started talking about it I became stronger, my healing process started and that’s how I came out of it. And as a man out there, talk to someone, it worked for me and it can work for you too,” he added.

On whether he has been judged over his alleged breakup with his wife, Farida Wambui, Owen said he has grown a thick skin.

“Someone recently sent me a message saying, “‘Vile ulikua umedominate kwa industry! Kweli watu huisha.'”

“When you become hopeless, you even fear getting a psychiatrist since you do not trust anyone. That was a wrong move but I thank God I came out and I can now feel relieved,” said Owen.

Daddy Owen, however, declined to comment about his marriage. Rumors have it that they started living separately in November last year.

“I do not want to speak about my marriage since there are children involved.”