Amina Mude, the wife of TV news anchor Ben Kitili, is rightfully in contention for the award of ‘Yummy Mummy’ of the year 2020.

On Thursday, the mother of two continued to cause ripples on social media with more snaps flaunting her bodacious bikini body. Amina first had netizens eating out of the palm of her hand Wednesday as she hit the beach during a fun girls’ trip at the Coast.

“Holiday mode activated 💃💃💃 #Girlstrip #beachplease,” she wrote on her photos as her fans swooned over her enviable bikini body.

In a subsequent post yesterday, Amina stepped out in a black swimsuit.

“Happiness comes in waves #Girlstrip #vacayvibes ❤❤❤,” she wrote, sendings netizens wild with admiration for her curves.

“Eish mammi, but the body! Leta siri wengine wetu tunaumia. We need to get our sexy back😂,” one fan wrote.

“Body goals!” exclaimed another.

One IG user apologised: “Si pole basi mummy 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”, as another observed: “You look so good mama 👌”

Amina is enjoying the fruits of her labour having been on a weight loss journey for months after delivering her second-born son in June last year.

As of October 17th, 2019, the yummy mummy said she had lost a remarkable 20kgs.

“The smile represents success. I never thought that 4 months post-partum my body would look this good, not after adding so much weight during pregnancy. Am so happy that I have lost 20kgs @nutrition_by_nthenya believed in me, held my hand and helped me achieve this body. Thank you baby girl for not giving up on me and also encouraging me. Am not even close to my ‘dream’ body but am definitely not giving up anytime soon #bikinibodyloading,” wrote Amina back then.

Three months later, it’s fair to say that bikini body has loaded. Check her out below.