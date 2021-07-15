Willy Paul says he has found some freedom since he stopped identifying as a gospel musician.

According to the singer, since he ditched gospel music for secular, he feels less judged. He, however, noted that God understands his decision.

“There is freedom, no one judges you. And that is not to say I have forgotten my God, just that God understands, ‘Hee! Huyu ni bwana mkunaji.'”

Speaking on his new song with Size 8 titled ‘Lenga’, Willy Paul said the track is about speaking his truth.

“It is an educational song. It is about opening up and speaking my truth to Size 8. Having a conversation,” he said.

Adding: “In the song, Size 8 was explaining why she blocked me. Saying it is because of the kind of music I do nowadays. I told her, ‘To say the truth, women are loving me since I transitioned. Life is easy, no restrictions, just having fun’.”

Willy Paul said that Size 8 has still blocked him even after working together. They are however in good terms, he said.

“Personally, I’m okay with Size 8. You know that woman blocked me with no apparent reason,” he said.

“She is a prayerful woman, she left everything to God. Sincerely I can say she is blessed and very spiritual. Her prayers have gotten this song far.”

The signer also addressed claims that he snubbed interview invites from Radio Maisha presenter Billy Miya.

“This guy called me when I was driving, I said I will call him back. He insisted on talking to me but I told him I will call back. As a public figure, I don’t have his number, I asked for his identity first. I don’t remember everyone I have grown up with or encountered until this point.”

