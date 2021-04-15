Kenyan actress Angel Nyawira Waruinge famously known for her role as Tahidi High’s no-nonsense deputy principal Miss Morgan is coming to a screen near you.

Miss Morgan has joined the vlogging wave occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the latest personality to launch a YouTube channel.

In a ‘Welcome to my YouTube channel‘ video shared Monday, Miss Morgan mentioned that her past struggle with depression and alcoholism influenced her decision to vlog.

The Business Development Executive at Nairobi Performing Arts Studio noted that the positive feedback she received after going public with her battle late last year, galvanized her to finally launch her YouTube channel.

“For a long time now I have been wishing to open a YouTube Channel, more so because ever since I came out and talked about my issue with Depression and battling Alcoholism and I got very beautiful feedback from you and the things you people called me up and talked about really inspired me. The questions were overwhelming because I have come to realize that Depression is something that we really don’t know how to tackle as Africans, and yet it’s out.

“And I want to tell you something…ever since I came to and talked about it, things have been different, the air has been crispier and I have been happier,” said Miss Morgan.

