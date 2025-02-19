‘We Would Rather Be Heckled Now’ – DP Kindiki Shrugs Off Public Hostility

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has shrugged off public hostility toward the government such as the recent heckling of President William Ruto in Isiolo during a development tour.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with Meru leaders at his Karen residence on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Kindiki insisted that the government remains focused on delivering its promises. He emphasized that temporary criticism is a small price to pay for long-term progress.

“There are people engaging in excessive politics of excitement, seeking cheers and applause out there. President Ruto has taught us not to go down that road. We would rather be heckled now and get it right at the election or at the ballot,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President took a direct swipe at critics of the government’s infrastructure projects, particularly those who mocked President Ruto’s recent road launch in Isiolo.

“I was happy when I saw people try to mock President William Ruto over the long road he was launching in Isiolo because I knew something that they didn’t know. But because the person making jests is on the phone, he doesn’t know where Samata or Kotulo is? And when 2027 comes and we go to account we will use that road from Isiolo to Mandera. Don’t worry about that,” he asserted.

Govt Prioritizing Development Over Popularity

Kindiki underscored the importance of development work, acknowledging that it may not be as politically thrilling as rallies or protests but is crucial for the country’s progress.

“You know this development work is boring work. It’s not exciting. Citizens love excitement, circus shows, and drama, but transformation work is expensive. You tell someone about cotton and tea, while they want to be incited; they want provocations like ‘Who should we fight? Who should we protest against?’—and’ you know humans are built that way,” he explained.

Addressing opposition claims that President Ruto could serve only one term, Kindiki remained unfazed, stressing that tenure length is insignificant compared to actual achievements in office.

“The issue is not how long I will stay in this office. That’s the least of my worries. That is the least of my issues; the same for President Ruto. I see some people threatening that he will only serve one term… Does it really matter? It doesn’t matter how long you stay in office. What matters is what you do while in office,” he said.