Elderly Korean Missionaries Robbed and Tied Up in Kajiado: Four Suspects Arrested

Detectives in Namanga have arrested four men suspected of terrorizing an elderly Korean couple during a violent home invasion in Elmarba, Oloililai, Kajiado County. The horrific attack, which took place on February 10, 2025, left the longtime missionaries shaken and bruised.

Authorities say a gang of six stormed the Elmarba Full Gospel Missionary Church compound, where the couple lived, at around 3 a.m. The criminals cut through the window grills to break into the house, then overpowered the victims—aged 64 and 60—tying them up with manila ropes. With no way to fight back, the terrified couple could only watch as the gang ransacked their home, stealing four Samsung phones, two laptops, a gold necklace, a bracelet, a wristwatch, and a solar charger.

The ordeal didn’t end there. The robbers forced the couple to reveal their mobile money PINs, transferring over Ksh 260,000 before dismantling the CCTV system and taking the hard drive to cover their tracks.

Moments after the gang fled, Good Samaritans heard faint cries for help and rushed to the scene, finding the shaken couple in distress.

Detectives from Oloililai, backed by their Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) counterparts, launched an intensive investigation. Their forensic analysis provided key leads, and over the weekend, officers raided locations in Mlolongo and Mukuru Kwa Ruben, arresting four suspects. Among them were Daniel Momanyi Ombati and Mutua Mang’eli Masesi, both ex-convicts from Kitengela Prison, along with Nicodemus Kioko Mwangangi and Silas Obwogi.

During the raids, police recovered two television sets, two projectors, three mobile phones, crowbars, a hacksaw, and a steel cutter. The victims later identified both the stolen items and the suspects.

On Monday, authorities arraigned the four in court and secured custodial orders as the search for the remaining gang members continues.