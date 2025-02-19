PHOTOS: Port of Mombasa Makes History as Two Cruise Ships Dock Simultaneously

The Port of Mombasa made history Monday morning as it welcomed two cruise ships, MS Europa and MV World Odyssey, docking simultaneously and bringing over 1,600 passengers and crew to the bustling port.

MS Europa, which returned after a decade-long absence, arrived from Zanzibar carrying 334 tourists and 285 crew members. Many of the visitors seized the chance to explore Mombasa’s rich cultural heritage and historic sites, while others ventured into Kenya’s renowned national parks. The ship is set to continue its journey to Seychelles.

MV World Odyssey, famously associated with the ‘Semester at Sea’ program, docked from Cochin, India, marking its fourth visit to Mombasa. This vessel, carrying 677 students and 178 crew members, will remain at the port for six days, giving passengers ample opportunity to explore Kenya’s coastal gems and take part in exciting inland safaris.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director, Captain William Ruto, hailed the event as a milestone for Kenya’s cruise tourism industry.

“This is a historic moment for our port. Normally, we receive one cruise ship at a time, but today we have two, signaling the start of what we expect to be a busy season. In just a week, we anticipate one of the world’s largest cruise ships, with around 2,000 passengers on board,” said Captain Ruto.

The influx of cruise passengers is expected to inject millions of shillings into the local economy, providing a boost to tour operators, hotels, restaurants, and small businesses across the region.

Kenya’s Cruise Tourism Reaches New Heights

Wausi Walya, Deputy Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications at the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), emphasized Mombasa’s appeal as a premier cruise destination. He highlighted the city’s unique blend of historical sites and wildlife safaris, making it an ideal stop for global tourists.

“We have tourists visiting Tsavo and Amboseli National Parks, while others enjoy golf in Vipingo. This highlights Kenya’s unique position as a destination offering both beach and safari experiences,” Walya said.

Captain Dag Dverqastein, a Norwegian captain aboard one of the ships, expressed his excitement about returning to Mombasa. “Mombasa is a beautiful city, and it’s always a pleasure to be back. Some of our passengers are heading for safaris, while others will explore the historic town and its surroundings,” said Dverqastein.

Captain Ruto shared that Kenya has been making substantial investments in cruise tourism infrastructure to ensure the Port of Mombasa remains a top destination for international cruise liners.

“The state-of-the-art cruise terminal at Berth One is designed to efficiently handle large passenger volumes, positioning Mombasa as a competitive hub for international cruise ships,” Ruto explained.

He also stressed KPA’s commitment to further promoting Mombasa, stating that continuous investment in infrastructure, marketing, and government support is key to attracting even more cruise vessels to Kenya’s shores.

“We are investing in our facilities to provide world-class services. With continuous marketing and government backing, we can draw even more cruise ships to our shores,” Ruto added.

Check out some photos below.