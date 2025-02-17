Charlene Ruto Talks Mentors, Celebrity Crush, Weirdest Rumor and Future Plans

Charlene Ruto, President William Ruto’s daughter, opened up about her mentors, celebrity crush, and the strangest rumor she has heard about herself during a recent online interview.

Charlene named her father, Nobel Peace Prize winner Wangari Maathai, and agriculture expert Dr. Bimal Kantaria as the figures she looks up to the most. She also dismissed social media speculation about her sexuality, calling claims that she is a lesbian the weirdest rumor she has ever encountered.

When asked about her celebrity crush, Charlene admitted she admires Grammy-winning American gospel musician Jonathan McReynolds. However, she emphasized that she hopes to marry a Kenyan man despite her admiration for the singer.

Charlene Ruto spoke at the Kenya Institute of Special Education during a youth leaders’ forum aimed at exploring innovative solutions and leadership strategies to influence national policy. She reaffirmed her commitment to engaging with young people in 2025, urging them to adopt a leadership mindset to drive meaningful change.

“The highlight of my career has been working with young people. In 2025, I want to be more strategic and focused on building relationships with the youth I have met over the past few years,” Charlene stated.

Charlene emphasized the program’s impact on young leaders nationwide, stressing the importance of critical thinking and innovation in addressing societal challenges.

“Despite their active involvement in policy engagement, this leadership discourse aims to retool 40 Presidents and Deputy Presidents from 20 counties, thereby igniting a generation of change-makers and empowering them to shape the future,” she added.