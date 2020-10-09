Divorced gospel musician Betty Bayo has lauded Size 8 Reborn for choosing to fight for her marriage following DJ Mo’s cheating scandal.

According to the former wife of Pastor Victor Kanyari, cheating is a minor offence and Size 8 should fight for her marriage.

Bayo confessed that if she were in Size 8’s shoes and her marriage was worth fighting for, she would do it to prove that marriage works.

“Size 8 am soo proud of you ..fight for your marriage cheating is a minor offence.. if I ever get in marriage worth fighting for I will… On my knees I will fight for it… I’ll prove to all of you marriage works… And for those telling me to go back to my past.. don’t you think I know the way… What about if we both agree to disagree…#hinjio ni maku #amsingleonfacebookonly,” wrote the mother of three.

Bayo’s remarks come after Size 8 announced Thursday that she has started a 3-day prayer and fasting for her marriage.

Read her full post below.

“What has been said about my marriage has been said whether it is true or not I don’t know only God knows the whole truth and we cannot reverse what has been said. I’ve been angry and sad handling things physically but that stage is over for the bible says in Ephesians 6:12 we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities rules of darkness mashetani And if any of us fight physically we are bound to fail coz the devil is the main enemy not people. So no point of bitterness anger unforgiveness or fits of rage!!

“IT IS TIME TO PUT THE FULL ARMOUR OF GOD IT IS BATTLE TIME

ON MY KNEES IVE GONE TO PRAY AND STARTED A 3 DAY FAST FOR MY MARRIAGE AND MY FAMILY I KNOW I SHALL SEE THE SALVATION OF THE LORD IN MY HOME! GOD HAS ALREADY GIVEN ME VICTORY BY FAITH!!!

HE WHO IS ME IS GREATER THAN HE WHO IS IN THE WORLD!!!

“To all women and men facing hard situations of all kinds in marriage God is able to defend your homes let’s pray in the name of Jesus!! LET THE MARRIAGE PRAYER MOVEMENT BEGIN FROM TODAY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY!!! We meet live on my ig and Facebook on the 3rd day at 8pm that is on Saturday for atleast 30mins of praying together.

Look, I am the LORD, the God over every creature. Is anything too difficult for me!!! Jeremiah 32:27

MARRIAGE IS A VERY GREAT COVENANT!!! A COVENANT CREATED BY GOD!!!”