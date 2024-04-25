Ethan Muziki Rebrands as Kethan: The Reason Behind the Musician’s Stage Name Change

Singer and songwriter Ethan Edwards Okoth, widely known as Ethan Muziki, has officially rebranded himself as Kethan.

In a statement released on April 24, the R&B sensation elucidated that the change reflects his commitment to embracing his uniqueness and crafting music that resonates with authenticity and emotion.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been reflecting deeply on my journey as a musician and the identity I want to embody through my art. If you’ve been following me for a while you know I am never shy to take huge leaps in my career. Leaps that often might be difficult to comprehend in the beginning but that eventually prove to take us forward,” he wrote.

While expressing his fondness for the name Ethan, the ‘Kesho Kutwa’ hitmaker said his decision to rebrand as Kethan stemmed from recognizing the significance of a distinct name in shaping his success continentally and globally.

“Kethan represents a deeper part of who I am as an artist—someone who is constantly evolving, experimenting, and striving to create music that resonates with authenticity and emotion,” he said.

“This change is about embracing my uniqueness and I want to thank each and every one of you for your unwavering support and encouragement throughout this journey. Your love for my music has inspired me beyond words, and I am endlessly grateful for each connection we’ve made and I ask for your support through this transition as well.”

Kethan expressed confidence and excitement about this new chapter, expressing gratitude to his growing community, also known as the Ethanals. He also pledged to share more of his soul through his new identity.

“Our community as Ethanals remains and is continuing to grow and I can’t thank you enough for being a part of my world. I’m deeply happy to share more of my soul with you through this new identity,” he concluded.