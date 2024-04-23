Christina Shusho Announces Upcoming Song, ‘Zakayo’; Kenyans Go Crazy

Kenyans simply cannot keep calm as they await the highly anticipated song titled “Zakayo” by gospel musician Christina Shusho.

In what is already turning out to be a genius musical endeavor, the Tanzanian songstress is gearing up to release a song centered around the Biblical chief tax collector of Jericho.

Shusho teased a snippet of the track on her social media platforms on Monday, writing; “Zakayo the Song coming soon.”

“Palikuwa na mtu mmoja jina lake Zakayo.Mkubwa kwa watoza ushuru naye ni tajiri. Alitafuta kumuona Yesu ni mtu wa namna gani..Asiweze kwa sababu ya umati wa watu,” Shusho sings.

Loosely translated: (There was a man named Zacchaeus. A chief tax collector and he was rich. He sought to see Jesus, who He was, but he couldn’t because of the crowd)

Given Christina Shusho’s popularity as one of Kenya’s most listened-to singers, social media quickly buzzed with excitement on a cold Monday morning.

On Twitter, in particular, Kenyans were amused that one of their favorite singers had composed a song from their legendary nickname for President William Ruto.

Let’s take a look at the madness that continues to unfold on Twitter(X).

Zakayo the Song coming soon. pic.twitter.com/tDSxoRoIVG — Christina shusho (@ShushoChristina) April 22, 2024

Someone tell Christina Shusho we need a Zakayo Concert. — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) April 22, 2024

This year is wild. Even Christina Shusho is dropping a diss track. — Charity (@tiny_charoh) April 22, 2024

Christina shusho akiitwa aperform state house alafu aimbe ngoma ya zakayo pic.twitter.com/4xT0C6CGeH — SUPER METRO 🇰🇪 (@marto254_) April 22, 2024

Christina shusho to all Kenyans right now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/61NMe7m66E — Comrade wa TUK 🇰🇪 (@ephantus_m77026) April 22, 2024

Petition to ask Christina Shusho to use this as the Cover!!! https://t.co/b1bi1CjgzA pic.twitter.com/Sp6j7QPH50 — Jonathan Mwaniki (@MaestroPuns) April 22, 2024

That was timely from Christina Shusho haha — Sir-Rap-A-Lot (@Osama_otero) April 22, 2024

Use this as your album cover photo. A humble request from Kenyans pic.twitter.com/WMzu5bbgxj — 5 people (@5peopleke) April 22, 2024

Zakayo speculating on how he will collude with Suluhu to instruct Christina Shusho to change the Album’s name pic.twitter.com/81ZEKCqNt1 — Kaysparks (@Kaysparks_) April 22, 2024

God has remembered us Kenyans finally,,,let ZAKAYO Drop 🤣🤣🤣🤣 then come launch it in kenya🙏 — Odogwu (@Wamkota1) April 22, 2024

Buana why are you targeting our own son? 😂😂😂 — OTWOMA THE BRAND🇰🇪 (@Isaac_Otwoma) April 22, 2024

Baaas. Sasa ni wewe ndio utatupeleka Canaan. Run it. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) April 22, 2024

Pia sisi tutaleta simple boy aimbe ngoma inaitwa “Samia” — SUPER METRO 🇰🇪 (@marto254_) April 22, 2024

Christina Shusho dropping bangers back to back for the Kenyan market, tulishusha nyavu, sasa tunashusha Zakayopic.twitter.com/IXfwJtaakk — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) April 22, 2024