KRA Declares No Amnesty or Waiver on Tax Penalties and Interests After June

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) says it will not extend the ongoing Tax Amnesty Programme beyond its June deadline.

Stressing the program’s success, the taxman states that over 500,000 taxpayers have benefited from the ongoing Programme, allowing them to rectify their tax compliance status.

KRA reports it has waived penalties and interests totaling Kes.244.7 billion for taxpayers who previously defaulted on tax filing and payment.

The Authority is urging more taxpayers who have not filed their returns or have accrued penalties and interest on unpaid taxes to seize this opportunity before the Amnesty program concludes on June 30, 2024.

“There will be no amnesty, waiver, or write-offs on penalties and interests after 30th June 2024,” KRA said Thursday.

It added: “It’s important to note that there will be no further amnesties or waivers after this date, and the programme does not apply to customs and import duties.”

Introduced under the Finance Act of 2023, the Tax Amnesty Programme enables taxpayers to receive amnesty on penalties and interest accrued up to December 31, 2022, upon full payment of their principal taxes by June 30, 2024.