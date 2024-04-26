What Uhuru Kenyatta Asked Eddie Ndichu When They Met at NBA Playoff Game [Photos]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta joined over 19,000 basketball fans at the NBA playoff between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on Wednesday at the TD Garden arena in Boston, US.

While the former Head of State’s attendance might have flown under the radar as he continues to enjoy his retirement, it was his unexpected encounter with fellow prominent Kenyan, Wapi Pay co-founder Eddie Ndichu, that caught attention.

Excitedly, one-half of the famous Ndichu twin brothers behind the Fintech company shared a photo on his social media platforms, showcasing his meeting with Uhuru Kenyatta.

He expressed his delight at the chance encounter, writing, “Fancy meeting at the playoffs!”

In another Insta-Story, the tech entrepreneur hinted at details of his conversation with Uhuru, indicating the former President’s surprise at Wapi Pay’s presence in Boston.

“Haiya, Wapi iko huku?” Ndichu wrote.

From their attire, both Uhuru Kenyatta and Eddie Ndichu demonstrated their support for the Celtics. Ndichu sported a Celtics jacket, while Uhuru wore a green cap.

However, their support couldn’t secure a win as the Miami Heat pulled off a major upset against the top-seeded Boston Celtics, leveling their Eastern Conference play-off duel with a 111-101 road victory.

The Celtics and Heat are set to face off in Game 3 in Miami on Saturday.