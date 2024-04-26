Why Schools Will Reopen Despite Inclement Weather

Despite the ongoing heavy rains and flooding across the country, schools will reopen for the second term on Monday, April 29, the government has confirmed.

On Thursday, Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang assured concerned parents that the government has assembled a multi-agency team to address the effects of the heavy rains.

“I know this year we have been blessed with quite some rain and I know yesterday the President directed a multi-agency team to be able to deal with the challenges that have come with the rains,” stated Kipsang.

The PS stated that President William Ruto’s directive is part of the preparations the State has in place to facilitate the smooth reporting of learners to schools next week.

“I can assure all of us that as already directed by the President we are all prepared and looking forward to our children going to school next week,” the PS said during the inaugural Annual Symposium on Competency-Based Assessment in Nairobi.

“As a ministry, we shall be part of the multi-agency team so that we adequately walk with our colleagues to ensure that children will be safe when we go back to school next week.”