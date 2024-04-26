Humour·Social Media·TL Hilarious Trending Memes and Tweets This Friday April 26, 2024 by Nick Mwangi As we enter the final weekend of April, this is what’s trending in Nairobi. Prev1 of 25NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 25NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story Why Schools Will Reopen Despite Inclement Weather Latest from Blog Why Schools Will Reopen Despite Inclement Weather Paul Mackenzie Allowed Supervised Prison Visit with Wife Gachagua Announces Activation of Flood Response Center at Nyayo House Photos of President Ruto Officially Opening Bunge Tower Motion Filed to Impeach Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi