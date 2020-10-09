President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday morning signed into law the 2020/2021 County Revenue Allocation Bill, paving the way for the disbursement of exchequer funds to the counties.

The new law allocates a sum of Sh369.87 billion in the current fiscal year to counties and includes Sh316.5 billion of Equitable Share and Sh13.73 billion in conditional Grants.

Also included is Sh9.43 billion from the Road Maintenance/Fuel Levy as well as Sh30.2 billion in loans and grants.

The conditional allocation will be utilized in provision of services such as leasing of medical equipment and rehabilitation of youth polytechnics across all the 47 Counties.

The Bill was presented to the Head of State for signature by Speaker of the Senate Ken Lusaka at a ceremony attended by Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani.

Also present were Leaders of Majority in the Senate and the National Assembly Samuel Poghisio and Amos Kimunya, Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, Clerks of both Houses Jeremiah Nyegenye (Senate) and Michael Sialai (National Assembly), Solicitor General Ken Ogeto and State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi.