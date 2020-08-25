Former ‘Tahidi High’ actor Dennis Mugo, popularly known as OJ, is officially back in the limelight after a prolonged hiatus.

The film producer has joined the growing list of content creators on YouTube with his own channel dubbed ‘OJ FLiX’.

According to the film producer, OJ FLiX is about quirky, relevant, funny, up to date and well researched Kenyan stories.

“This channel is dedicated to educating, informing and entertaining mafans through the eyes of comedian and actor Oj aka Denis Mugo and his team,” the channel’s ‘About Section’ reads.

With just over 2.3k subscribers and over 8500 views in less than two weeks, OJ FLiX premiered the first video on August 22.

Dubbed ‘Aki Si Poa’ and shot on location at the Izaak Walton Hotel in Embu, the debut episode sees OJ discuss incest.

OJ noted that ‘Aki Si Poa’ edition will delve into Kenyan stories that have been grabbing headlines since corona happened.

“We want to talk about issues that have happened since lockdown,” says OJ in the video.

OJ’s debut as a YouTuber comes weeks after he resurfaced in an episode of his former Tahidi High mischief pal, Abel Mutua’s popular YouTube show ‘Young and Stupid’.

OJ currently works for the Embu County Government in the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports – specifically in the Talent Academy.

“It is a creative space. We have film equipment and good studios and I am one of those in charge of running this facility. There’s so much talent in Embu and I am very happy to play my role in identifying and developing fresh talent,” he said.

Another former Tahidi High actor, Immaculate Murugi, popularly known as Ashley, also works in the academy and produced OJ’s first YouTube video.

“She is my boss here and she is an amazing person. There are several other colleagues here who have the experience and drive to help unearth and guide creative stars in Embu,” OJ said.